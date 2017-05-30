MTA express bus plan a good first step

MTA express bus plan a good first step

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

And few have more of an arduous time than those who travel via express bus. Many of them spend upwards of four hours a day commuting to their jobs, with much of that time spent stuck in traffic at various chokepoints on their routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 10 hr Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Sat CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr '17 jandbmovers 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC