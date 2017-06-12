More flight delays, cancellations for US airlines in April
Canceled and delayed flights rose in April on the nation's leading airlines, and so did consumer complaints, according to figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The rate of canceled flights nearly doubled to 1.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2016.
