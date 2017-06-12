Metro-North railroad President Joseph Giulietti.
Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said the subject of Giulietti's replacement would likely come up at Monday morning's meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority 's Metro-North Committee. The railroad set ridership records in 2016, as the New Haven Line was used by 40.4 million people - a 20,000-rider increase over the previous year, according to the MTA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|12 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|12 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC