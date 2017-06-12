Man - who appeared to wear headphones - killed after hit by train in Langley
Police were called to a rail crossing near Glover Road and Fraser Highway around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. RCMP say a man who appears to have been wearing headphones was killed after he was struck by a train in Langley Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|2 hr
|SuperPac
|15
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC