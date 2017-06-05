Man charged with DWI after crashing car near Goethals Bridge

A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he drunkenly crashed his car near the Goethals Bridge Thursday evening, authorities said. A police officer from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey responded to a call of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Goethals Road North and Western Avenue at approximately 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival the officer found Michael Barletti, of Mariners Harbor, sitting on curb near a badly damaged 2017 Ford Fusion, a spokesman for Port Authority police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.