Man charged with DWI after crashing c...

Man charged with DWI after crashing car near Goethals Bridge

12 hrs ago

A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he drunkenly crashed his car near the Goethals Bridge Thursday evening, authorities said. A police officer from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey responded to a call of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Goethals Road North and Western Avenue at approximately 8:00 p.m. Upon arrival the officer found Michael Barletti, of Mariners Harbor, sitting on curb near a badly damaged 2017 Ford Fusion, a spokesman for Port Authority police said.

