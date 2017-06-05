Man bitten on Delta flight by another...

Man bitten on Delta flight by another passenger's dog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger. According to an Atlanta police report, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama, was taken to a hospital Sunday in stable condition with "severe injury to the face due to several dog bites."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr '17 jandbmovers 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC