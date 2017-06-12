Long-delayed concourse opens at Penn Station
New Jersey Transit announced Thursday the West End Concourse entrance was open at 31st Street and Eighth Avenue, across the street from Penn Station. The new entrance will give commuters an exit and entrance point at the western end of Penn Station, to ease overcrowding on the platforms.
