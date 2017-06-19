LIRR riders will get summer discounts averaging 25 percent
The Long Island Rail Road will provide discounts averaging 25 percent to commuters who use transfer hubs in Brooklyn and Queens during the major repair work at Penn Station this summer. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Tuesday that the fare cuts will apply to passengers traveling to Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.
