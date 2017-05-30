LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancien...

LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth

Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a fossilized hip joint was discovered on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay 16 feet below a major thoroughfare where the new rail line is being built.

Chicago, IL

