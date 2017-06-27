LA porta s largest terminal shuttered...

LA porta s largest terminal shuttered as European cyberattack hits Danish shipper

A cyberattack infecting computers across Europe appears to have shuttered operations at the Port of Los Angeles' largest terminal Tuesday morning. APM Terminal - where Danish shipping carrier A.P. Moller-Maersk operates - will be closed part of the day, according to port officials.

