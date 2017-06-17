Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US Treasurer
Jovita Carranza's daughter ... . Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, shakes hands with Jovita Carranza, the 44th Treasurer of the U.S., left, after administering the oath of office to her, Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Treasury Department in Washington... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|7 hr
|JMM94
|1
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC