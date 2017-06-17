Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US T...

Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US Treasurer

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Jovita Carranza has been sworn in as the 44th Treasurer of the United States and the 16th woman to hold the job. Carranza was sworn in Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

