JetBlue plane forced to make emergency landing in New Jersey
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters says Flight 1443 was forced to declare an emergency and land at Atlantic City International Airport after taking off at 9 p.m. Wednesday from Newark Liberty International Airport. The flight was bound for West Palm Beach, Florida.
