JetBlue, Delta to test biometric boarding passes
JetBlue Airways plans to test facial-recognition check-in for a few flights beginning later this month, and Delta Air Lines plans to let some passengers board with their fingerprints instead of a boarding pass. The once-ubiquitous paper boarding pass is already shunned by many travelers who prefer to use mobile boarding passes on their phones.
