JetBlue and Delta begin testing biometrics to identify passengers
Alaska Airlines began in 2014 to test the use of fingerprints to screen fliers at the airline's four airport lounges, including one at Los Angeles International Airport. Now JetBlue and Delta Air Lines are starting to use biometrics to identify passengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC