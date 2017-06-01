JetBlue and Delta begin testing biome...

JetBlue and Delta begin testing biometrics to identify passengers

Alaska Airlines began in 2014 to test the use of fingerprints to screen fliers at the airline's four airport lounges, including one at Los Angeles International Airport. Now JetBlue and Delta Air Lines are starting to use biometrics to identify passengers.

