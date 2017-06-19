International airport in Florida bans...

International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana It is now...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

A draft policy published this week by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority puts medical marijuana users at risk of arrest when flying out of Orlando International Airport , despite 71 percent of Florida voters choosing to legalize weed for medical uses last November. The draft policy seeks "to clarify that, despite the Florida constitutional amendment legalizing the use of Marijuana for medical purposes and the decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of Marijuana by the City of Orlando, Marijuana is prohibited from being brought onto Airport Property."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... 2 hr Fly by 1
USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati... Jun 19 JMM94 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC