International airport in Florida bans medical marijuana It is now...
A draft policy published this week by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority puts medical marijuana users at risk of arrest when flying out of Orlando International Airport , despite 71 percent of Florida voters choosing to legalize weed for medical uses last November. The draft policy seeks "to clarify that, despite the Florida constitutional amendment legalizing the use of Marijuana for medical purposes and the decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of Marijuana by the City of Orlando, Marijuana is prohibited from being brought onto Airport Property."
