How Kamala Harris is bringing a California resistancea to Washington
United States Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives for briefing with officials on the Port of Los Angeles, at the offices of the Port of Los Angeles APM terminal on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. It ran like a crash course on the economics and security of cargo as California's new senator shot off a succession of questions to those at the helm of the Port of Los Angeles during her whirwind tour of the cargo hub Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC