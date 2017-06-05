How Kamala Harris is bringing a Calif...

How Kamala Harris is bringing a California resistancea to Washington

United States Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives for briefing with officials on the Port of Los Angeles, at the offices of the Port of Los Angeles APM terminal on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. It ran like a crash course on the economics and security of cargo as California's new senator shot off a succession of questions to those at the helm of the Port of Los Angeles during her whirwind tour of the cargo hub Wednesday.

