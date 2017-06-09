How 'Basic Economy' Actually Makes You Pay More to Fly
As Americans hop online to book flights for this summer's weddings and weekend getaways, many will have their first encounter with "basic economy," a new breed of airfare being offered by the three largest U.S. airlines. Typically $15 to $30 lower than traditional economy, these tickets are designed to allow American, Delta, and United to better compete with ultra-low-cost carriers such as Frontier Airlines Holdings Inc and Spirit Airlines Inc. They target travelers for whom price is more important than convenience, since they carry a pile of additional restrictions - no advance seat assignments, last to board, no changes or upgrades.
