How 'Basic Economy' Actually Makes You Pay More to Fly

Read more: News Max

As Americans hop online to book flights for this summer's weddings and weekend getaways, many will have their first encounter with "basic economy," a new breed of airfare being offered by the three largest U.S. airlines. Typically $15 to $30 lower than traditional economy, these tickets are designed to allow American, Delta, and United to better compete with ultra-low-cost carriers such as Frontier Airlines Holdings Inc and Spirit Airlines Inc. They target travelers for whom price is more important than convenience, since they carry a pile of additional restrictions - no advance seat assignments, last to board, no changes or upgrades.

