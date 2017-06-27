House panel weighs privatizing air traffic control
A House panel is considering legislation that would split off management of the nation's skies from the Federal Aviation Administration and give that responsibility to an independent, non-profit company. The idea is to remove air traffic control from the uncertainties of the government budget process.
