Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud a...

Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents. The June 6 indictment says David Dwight Reynolds was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Tue OldCapt 14
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC