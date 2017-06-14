Four killed in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility, including gunman
A gunman shot and killed three people at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco Wednesday morning, before fatally shooting himself in front of police officers, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|2 hr
|SuperPac
|15
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC