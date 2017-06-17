Faulty New Computer System Results in SEC Bringing MD&A Related Charges
The Company was engaged in multinational freight forwarding and logistics operations. In connection with its freight forwarding business, the Company provided cash outlays for transportation costs, customs, duties, taxes, and other expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|18 hr
|JMM94
|1
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC