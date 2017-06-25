Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visi...

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visits Nebraska and Iowa

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.

