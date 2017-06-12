Ex-owner of Afghanistan marble mine i...

Ex-owner of Afghanistan marble mine indicted on fraud

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The former owner of a mining company in Afghanistan has been indicted on charges of defrauding a U.S. government agency and defaulting on a loan of nearly $16 million. Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Azam Doost, most recently of Union City, California, was arrested Tuesday at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC