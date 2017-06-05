Emotional support dog attacks passeng...

Emotional support dog attacks passenger on flight

Read more: 1560 KNZR

A man was severely injured on a Delta Air Lines flight after officials say he was attacked by another passenger's emotional support dog just prior to takeoff Sunday. According to an incident report, a passenger identified as "Mr. Mundy," a current military service member, had an emotional support dog with him while boarding his flight from Atlanta to San Diego.

