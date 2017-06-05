Delta ends sponsorship over Trump loo...

Delta ends sponsorship over Trump look-alike killing scene

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage. The Atlanta-based airline released a statement Sunday saying the graphic staging of Julius Caesar does not reflect its values and "crossed the line on the standards of good taste."

Chicago, IL

