Delta ends sponsorship over Trump look-alike killing scene
Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage. The Atlanta-based airline released a statement Sunday saying the graphic staging of Julius Caesar does not reflect its values and "crossed the line on the standards of good taste."
