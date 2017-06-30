Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency For...

Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency For MTA After Pataki Calls For Action

19 hrs ago

Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the MTA following a subway derailment in Manhattan and Amtrak work at Penn Station that has caused delays for New Jersey Transit and Long Island Railroad. The governor said he wants the MTA reorganize and reallocate money to speed up repairs over the next 30 days.

Read more at The Ossining Daily Voice.

