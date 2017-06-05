CSX shareholders vote to pay $84 mill...

CSX shareholders vote to pay $84 million related to CEO hire

Harrison was hired as CEO of the railroad company three months ago and had said he would resign if the payment wasn't approved. Of the $84 million, $29 million will go to Harrison for compensation he earned at his previous employer, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., that he had to forfeit in order to join CSX.

