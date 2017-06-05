CSX shareholders vote to pay $84 million related to CEO hire
Harrison was hired as CEO of the railroad company three months ago and had said he would resign if the payment wasn't approved. Of the $84 million, $29 million will go to Harrison for compensation he earned at his previous employer, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., that he had to forfeit in order to join CSX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Sun
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC