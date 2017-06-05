Castillo Street to Be Closed for Work...

Castillo Street to Be Closed for Work on Underpass

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

An emergency project to improve conditions on the Highway 101 under-crossing at Castillo Street will begin Monday, June 19, necessitating the full closure of Castillo Street from the 101 to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks for about two months. The project will include installation of a reinforced concrete slab, which will be placed 3-4 inches above the current pavement and the water which accumulates beneath it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Thu Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Thu Obumer 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC