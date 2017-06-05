Castillo Street to Be Closed for Work on Underpass

An emergency project to improve conditions on the Highway 101 under-crossing at Castillo Street will begin Monday, June 19, necessitating the full closure of Castillo Street from the 101 to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks for about two months. The project will include installation of a reinforced concrete slab, which will be placed 3-4 inches above the current pavement and the water which accumulates beneath it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.