Cargo delivery at PortMiami terminal paralyzed after cyber attack
The South Florida Container Terminal is not allowing dry cargo to be delivered or containers to be received after its IT systems were downed Tuesday, its website said, leaving vessels unable to deliver their loads and receiving companies unable to pick them up. The South Florida Container Terminal is not allowing dry cargo to be delivered or containers to be received after its IT systems were downed Tuesday, its website said, leaving vessels unable to deliver their loads and receiving companies unable to pick them up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPS to Freeze Pension Plans for Nonunion Staffers
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|UPS to Freeze Pensions for 70,000 Nonunion Work...
|Jun 28
|Trucker1
|1
|Panel approves bill privatizing air traffic con...
|Jun 28
|Improved operatio...
|21
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|USPS ''Departed'' twice from the same destinati...
|Jun 19
|JMM94
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC