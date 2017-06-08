Attorney releases photos after man cl...

Attorney releases photos after man claims emotional support dog attacked him on flight

14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The attorney representing the Alabama man who claimed he was attacked by a emotional support dog while on board a Delta Air a Lines flight has released pictures of the injuries. According to a statement released by attorney Ross Massey, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama suffered several lacerations, including a puncture through the lip and gum.

