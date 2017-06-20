Attention Holiday Shoppers: UPS To Add Delivery Surcharges
The first day of summer doesn't begin until Wednesday but United Parcel Service already is looking ahead to the colder seasons with plans to charge retailers an extra fee for orders placed around Black Friday and Christmas. And consumers could end up carrying that extra weight if retailers decide to pass on the cost by raising shipping fees.
