American Savings, First Hawaiian to do bank branch shuffle
Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . American Savings Bank is moving its Liliha Square branch this summer to a new location in the Honolulu neighborhood less than half a mile away, and First Hawaiian Bank plans to move its Liliha branch across the street in the fall.
