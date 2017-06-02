American Savings, First Hawaiian to d...

American Savings, First Hawaiian to do bank branch shuffle

20 hrs ago

Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists . American Savings Bank is moving its Liliha Square branch this summer to a new location in the Honolulu neighborhood less than half a mile away, and First Hawaiian Bank plans to move its Liliha branch across the street in the fall.

Chicago, IL

