American Airlines plane veers off Texas runway, stuck in mud
An American Airlines plane veered off of a runway at the San Antonio airport during takeoff on Saturday morning and got stuck in the mud, authorities said. No injuries were reported on American Airlines Flight 2214, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|18 hr
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr '17
|jandbmovers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC