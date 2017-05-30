American Airlines plane veers off Tex...

American Airlines plane veers off Texas runway, stuck in mud

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

An American Airlines plane veered off of a runway at the San Antonio airport during takeoff on Saturday morning and got stuck in the mud, authorities said. No injuries were reported on American Airlines Flight 2214, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... 18 hr CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... May 25 Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr '17 jandbmovers 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC