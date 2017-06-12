Airplane attack focuses debate on support animals
Airlines are not allowed to require documentation that a service or emotional support has been trained, and they can insist that animals wear muzzles only under certain conditions. A harrowing dog attack aboard a Delta Air Lines jet in Atlanta has put a spotlight on the federal law that requires airlines to accommodate passengers' emotional support animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|18 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|19 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC