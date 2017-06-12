Airplane attack focuses debate on sup...

Airplane attack focuses debate on support animals

Read more: Star Tribune

Airlines are not allowed to require documentation that a service or emotional support has been trained, and they can insist that animals wear muzzles only under certain conditions. A harrowing dog attack aboard a Delta Air Lines jet in Atlanta has put a spotlight on the federal law that requires airlines to accommodate passengers' emotional support animals.

