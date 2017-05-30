Airline wants to scan your face instead of your boarding pass
JetBlue Airways is experimenting with technology that will scan passengers' faces instead of of a boarding pass to let them onto a plane. The airline is collaborating with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and technology company SITA to use biometric scans as a boarding mechanism.
