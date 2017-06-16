Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70,426 Shares of USA Truck, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in USA Truck, Inc. by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 70,426 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|1 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|City officials say bus terminal would pose a he...
|2 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC