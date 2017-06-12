A spill of 90 litres of diesel in Edmonton costs CN Rail $2.5 million in fines
A spill of 90 litres of diesel fuel into an Edmonton storm sewer will cost Canadian National Railway more than $2.5 million in fines. The federal government says the company has been ordered to pay up after pleading guilty to several environmental charges this week.
