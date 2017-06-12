A spill of 90 litres of diesel in Edm...

A spill of 90 litres of diesel in Edmonton costs CN Rail $2.5 million in fines

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A spill of 90 litres of diesel fuel into an Edmonton storm sewer will cost Canadian National Railway more than $2.5 million in fines. The federal government says the company has been ordered to pay up after pleading guilty to several environmental charges this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Jun 12 Berkeley0785 80
News Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06) Jun 8 Obumer 13
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC