5 dead after freight train hits van in central Illinois

Five people in their 70s and 80s died after a freight train hit their minivan as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois, Illinois State Police said Thursday. The person driving the silver minivan failed to yield to the oncoming Union Pacific train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening, Christian County and state police said.

