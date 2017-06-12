5 dead after freight train hits van in central Illinois
Five people in their 70s and 80s died after a freight train hit their minivan as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois, Illinois State Police said Thursday. The person driving the silver minivan failed to yield to the oncoming Union Pacific train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening, Christian County and state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|Berkeley0785
|80
|Swift founder to buy Central Freight (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC