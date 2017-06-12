2 of 3 defendants in tunnel gun cache case to avoid trial

In this combination of three June 2016 file photos provided by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Dean Smith, left, Kimberly Arendt and John Cramsey are shown. Assistant Hudson County Prosecutor Tom Zuppa said Wednesday, June 14, 2017 that Smith and Arendt who were arrested in 2016 with Cramsey outside the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey in a pickup truck with a cache of weapons have struck a deal to avoid trial.

