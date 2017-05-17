Worldwide cyber attack is spreading

Worldwide cyber attack is spreading

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide have been hit by the Wannacry virus, including the FedEx hub in Memphis as they prepared for one of their biggest delivery pushes for Mother's Day. Microsoft said this attack, that infects only machines running on Windows operating systems, should serve as a wake up call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) Mon Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr 24 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr 23 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr 23 Spotted Girl 3
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Regional fodder 23
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC