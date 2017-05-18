Witness described bank robbery encounter
An eyewitness to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Puna said the alleged perpetrator was "foul-mouthed and rude, but I never feared for my life." Millicent Cummings said she was standing in line at the First Hawaiian Bank Pahoa branch directly behind the robbery suspect, identified by police as 57-year-old Anthony Gover, when the incident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May 15
|Marcella
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Transportation while relocation
|Apr 24
|jandbmovers
|1
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr 23
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Regional fodder
|23
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC