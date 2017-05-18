Witness described bank robbery encounter

An eyewitness to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Puna said the alleged perpetrator was "foul-mouthed and rude, but I never feared for my life." Millicent Cummings said she was standing in line at the First Hawaiian Bank Pahoa branch directly behind the robbery suspect, identified by police as 57-year-old Anthony Gover, when the incident occurred.

