WestJet orders longer-range Boeings, expanding reach to new markets
WestJet Airlines Ltd. has placed a firm order for 10 Boeing Dreamliners, which will have the range and fuel efficiency to serve new destinations in Asia, South America and expand the airline's presence in Europe. The Calgary-based airline also has an option to buy an additional 10 Dreamliners to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.
