West Maui Disaster Plan Meeting - May 18, 5:30 p.m. at Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater
West Maui Taxpayers Association, working with Maui Emergency Management Agency, Pacific Disaster Center and HI Emergency Management, is facilitating a series of meetings to develop a disaster plan designed to meet specific needs of West Maui communities. The meetings are a part of the Hawaiian Hazards and Resilience Program .
