USA Truck Appoints Werner Hugo Senior Vice President, Trucking Operations
Mr. Hugo joins USA Truck from 7 Hills Transport, Inc., where he had served as Chief Operating Officer. "Werner is an outstanding operational executive with a proven track record of enhancing enterprise value at a variety of trucking companies over the past 17 years," said USA Truck President and Chief Executive Officer James Reed.
Read more at Business Wire.
