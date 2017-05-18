US court strikes down FAA's hobby drone registration rule
A federal appeals court stated on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration can't require hobbyists to register their recreational drones and model aircraft. Drone registration was prompted by reports of the unmanned craft flying near traditional aircraft, including airliners at some of the largest U.S. airports.
