UPDATE 4-Newark, N.J. airport closed after United Airlines engine fire
United Airlines Flight 1579 sits on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport after flames were reported coming from an engine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 23, 2017. Courtesy Oliver Roup/Twitter/Handout via... Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.
