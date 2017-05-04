UPDATE 2-Two die in plane crash at West Virginia airport, officials say
Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, and went over a hillside on Friday, officials said. The two were the only people on board the jet that crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, said Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services.
