U.S. to start probes of Boeing dumping claims against Bombardier jet

Boeing alleges that Bombardier's new 100-150 seat CSeries jetliners are being dumped below cost in the U.S. market, and are unfairly subsidized by Canadian taxpayers. The new Canadian aircraft competes with Boeing's 737-700 and 737 MAX 7 jets.

