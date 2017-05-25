U.S. court fines UPS $247 million ove...

U.S. court fines UPS $247 million over illegal cigarette shipments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A federal judge ordered United Parcel Service Inc to pay nearly $247 million in damages and penalties for "illegally shipping" large volumes of untaxed cigarettes in New York state and City, a court filing showed on Thursday. "The court's monetary award is excessive and far out of the bounds of constitutional limits, particularly given that the shipments at issue generated around $1 million in revenue," UPS said in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Thu Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
Transportation while relocation Apr '17 jandbmovers 1
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 3
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC